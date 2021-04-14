Visiting Sedalia Saturday, the East Central College soccer teams split with State Fair Community College.
The men improved to 2-1 for the season with a 3-1 victory at Sedalia Smith-Cotton High School.
The women dropped to 0-2 with a 3-0 loss.
Both teams played St. Charles Monday at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. That was scheduled to be the home opener but had to be moved because of wet field conditions.
In those games, the women won, 1-0, and the men prevailed, 2-1.
The home opener now will be played Wednesday against St. Louis Community College. The men start the day at 2 p.m. The first-ever women’s soccer home game follows at 4 p.m.
The men will host Crowder College Saturday at 2 p.m. A scheduled women’s home match that day against Lincoln Land has been called off.
The Falcons will host Mineral Area College Wednesday, April 21. The women play at 2 p.m. and will be followed by the men at 4 p.m.
Men
Despite falling behind in the first half on a Tebello Ntene goal in the 28th minute, East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes was pleased with the start.
“The men’s team was in control for most of the match,” Clayes said. “We were down 1-0 at half to a counter attack goal against the run of play.”
The Falcons equalized in the 50th minute. Scott Peggie (Firrhill, Edinburgh, Scotland) netted an unassisted goal.
In the 70th minute, Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) put the Falcons on top with Peggie assisting.
Peggie capped the scoring in the 80th minute with an unassisted goal.
“The team came out strong in the second half and continued to dominate possession,” Clayes said. “We were able to finish a few of the chances. It was a solid performance.
Bailey Hoehne (Pacific) stopped seven shots in goal for the Falcons.
Breno Prado stopped one shot in the State Fair net.
Women
Clayes said the Falcons had a good start, but an early goal was wiped out.
“The women’s team started brightly and scored from an early corner, which unfortunately was called back,” Clayes said.
Hannah Olive (Union) made five saves in goal for the Falcons.
Savannah Romero stopped one shot in State Fair’s net for the shutout.
State Fair got two goals in the first half by Sabra Moon and another in the second half by Natalie Clarke.
Moon scored in the 17th and 30th minutes. Clark scored unassisted in the 56th minute.
Skyler Sweezor assisted on the opener.
State Fair outshot the Falcons, 12-2. Eight State Fair shots were on target along with one for East Central.
“It was a fairly even match in tough conditions, but State Fair was able to capitalize on their scoring chances. Despite the 3-0 score, it was much closer game than the score would suggest.”
Monday
Sommer Schneider (St. Francis Borgia Regional) scored in the second half with Zoe Gaszak (St. Clair assisting) in a 1-0 win.
Hannah Olive (Union) recorded the shutout.
“I am very proud of our women’s team, who gave every ounce of energy they had to secure their first win,” Clayes said. “It was a real team effort with everyone contributing on both sides of the ball.”
In the men’s game, Gonzalez and Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) scored the East Central goals. St. Charles had beaten East Central last week.