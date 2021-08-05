Soccer practices open this week for the East Central College soccer program.
Martin Clayes’ program played a spring schedule in the 2020-21 school year due to NJCAA fall sports being postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s looking for a return to the normal season this fall.
The ECC women’s team is coming back for its second campaign after having the reworked rookie season.
The new season opens with the Junior Falcons Camp for those ages 8-13 and the Falcon Summer ID Camp for those 14-18. Clayes hopes to find future recruits from the latter camp.
For the women’s team, which went 2-9 in its inaugural campaign, key returning players include Abby Layton (Pacific), Zoe Gaszak (St. Clair), Sierra Pitman (Sullivan) and Sami Starling (Union).
Gaszak and Layton both ended with a goal and an assist last season.
Clayes has strengthened the team with several area recruits, including Payton Sansom (Union), Rebekah Lewis (Washington), Marisol Lopez (Eureka), Avery Street (Washington), Kayleigh Willman (Sullivan), Gretchen Overman (St. Francis Borgia Regional), Gabby Mattli (Borgia), Ashleigh Cottner (Union) and Gwen Lottman (Washington).
Cottner is a sophomore who already attends East Central College.
The men’s team has several returning players, including NJCAA Division II second-team All-American Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland).
Other top returners include Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) and Scott Peggie (Firrhill, Edinburgh, Scotland).
Four area players are among the newcomers. They are Lex Rocha (Crosspoint), Collin Farrell (Sullivan), Diego Orozco (Union) and Jacob Sauvage (Pacific).
Other new players include Toby Lydon (Shoreham Academy, Shoreham-by-Sea, England), Oli Couts (Firrhill, Edinburgh, Scotland), David Morais (Exatus Colegio e Vestibulares, Sao Paulo, Brazil), Mitchell Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland), Nelson Pena (Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida), Jack Ridley (Perth, Scotland), Joao Louzado (Coc Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) and Chris Tadeo (Guayaquil, Ecuador).
Tadeo is a transfer from St. Charles Community College.
The men’s team will host a pair of scrimmages with the new St. Louis City SC Academy program Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The first scrimmage will be the stronger ECC squad against the City U17 team.
The men’s team then will play Truman State in a scrimmage Aug. 18 in Kirksville.
The season opener will be Saturday, Aug. 21, at home against Indian Hills. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
The East Central women will start play Friday, Aug. 20, with a 1 p.m. match at Lincoln Land in Springfield, Illinois, before returning to host Indian Hills Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.