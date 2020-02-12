East Central College sophomore forward Arman Kovac (Lindbergh) has been selected to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches All-American first team.
Kovac has been honored in the Junior College Division and was the only Missouri player to make the list.
Kovac, a business major who will continue his career at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, scored 15 goals to lead the Falcons in that category last fall.
“Arman Kovac has been a stellar student over the course of his two-year tenure at East Central College,” said Jay Merhoff, who is East Central’s athletic director and served as head coach in 2019.
“Along with his great sophomore season, netting 15 goals for the Falcons and being named an NJCAA third-team All-American, he has been honored for his hard work in the classroom,” Mehrhoff said. “It is great to see our student-athletes do well on the field and in the classroom.
“Kovac is one of those exceptional student-athletes who will do well in any of his future endeavors.”
Kovac won’t be the only Falcon to move to UMSL.
Midfielder Leonard Sowa (Rufolf-Birchow-Oberschule) also will be playing at UMSL next fall, Mehrhoff said.