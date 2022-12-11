East Central College sophomore midfielder Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) has been named the NJCAA Division II men’s soccer All-American third team.
Gonzalez contributed seven goals and nine assists for the Falcons, who won the Region 16 title and advanced to the Central District championship match.
Gonzalez, who made the All-Region 16 and All-MCCAC first teams, was one of two Region 16 players honored. St. Charles Community College sophomore defender Jermaine Mentoor was selected to the first team.
Gonzalez follows Stephen Akot (2021 first team) and Joe McInnes (2020-21 second team) as recent Falcons to make the NJCAA men’s soccer All-American teams.