Everything fell right for the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons during the postseason last fall.
The Falcons (8-10-1) won the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament over St. Louis Community College and beat National Park (Arkansas) in the Central District Tournament before losing to Heartland (Illinois) in the district final.
Unfortunately, many of the players from that team have left for four-year schools.
“I had the pleasure of spending almost three years with many of the guys,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “It was a bittersweet season, and I am very proud to say we have sent many players on to four-year competitive programs.”
This year’s team has eight sophomores, five who played on last year’s squad.
“How do you replace basically an entire team?” Benninger asked. “There is not a simple answer, but we did everything we could to build a team that wanted to join the East Central program for the right reasons. We focused our immediate attention on finding profiles of players who not only fit the system but players who have the values and morals we strive for.”
Besides the five returners, there are 22 new players split between three sophomores and 19 freshmen.
And, the team has global representation with players from 12 different countries.
Besides the U.S., players have come from England, Scotland, Italy, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Bolivia, Jamaica, Zimbabwe, Spain and France.
“We brought in 22 new players consisting of both sophomore transfers and true freshmen,”Benninger said. “We knew that we had to find the right balance of experience and talent. We spent countless hours on video calls talking with players and their families to make sure players were the right fit. We focused on finding players with a family first mentality.”
Two of the four returners will handle goalkeeping duties.
Kaden Marsh (Wentzville Liberty) and James Conway (William de Ferrers, Chelmsford, England) both played last season. Marsh started nine games, posting a 1.72 GAA. Conway started two games, going 1-1 with a 2.50 GAA.
“James Conway and Kaden Marsh are back and bring leadership to the goalkeeper position that was a strength for the team last year,” Benninger said.
Also back are defender Damian Kunc (St. John’s, Dundee, Scotland), midfielder Ben Mason (James Young, Livingston, Scotland) and forward Ross Watson (Braidhurst, Motherwell, Scotland).
Kunc saw action in 15 games while Mason scored a goal in four games. Watson netted six goals with two assists over 18 games.
“Damian will bring his experience from last year, as well as his leadership as he steps into his role as a captain,” Benninger said. “Ross and Ben Mason are back and are instrumental in setting the team-first culture.”
Transfers are defender Juan Wagner (Everglades, Lindsey Wilson College, Miramar, Florida), Calogero Melia (Francesco Ferrera, Rocky Mountain College, Mazara de Vallo, Italy) and Ethan Lush (St. Pius X, Harcum College, Sydney, Australia).
“Ethan Lush from Sydney, Australia, joins from Harcum College and was identified for his intelligence and technical ability,” Benninger said.
“Calogero Melia from Mazara del Callo, Italy, transferred from Rocky Mountain College and brings his professionalism to the team,” Benninger said. “It’s like having an assistant coach on the field. He will be invaluable in helping the younger players develop in the game and become mature men off the pitch.”
Wagner will join Kunc on defense.
David Ortega (Madrid, Spain, Montessori, Monroe Community College) will help the midfield.
“He brings experience and size to a well-balanced midfield,” said Benninger.
Newcomers from Missouri are Tyler Eberlin (Francis Howell), Jacob Wipke (Lafayette), Parker Murphy (Battle), Matt Harp (Seckman), Tyler Finder (Northwest), Michael Holliday (St. Dominic) and Sanel Catic (Seckman).
“One of our first commits was Michael Holliday,” Benninger said. “Michael joins from St. Dominic High School, where he had a successful year for both his school and club team. Michael will see valuable minutes as a freshman and has already impressed in preseason.”
Eberlin is a defender.
“Jacob Wipke and Parker Murphy bring size and ability to an already well-rounded midfield,” Benninger said. “I am looking forward to seeing them progress through the season and make a positive impact on the team.”
Harp also played at Scott Gallagher St. Louis, where he played midfield and wing.
“He is a very strong player who knows how to use his strength to his advantage,” Benninger said.
Finder is looking to find a spot with the attacking unit.
“Tyler is blessed with athleticism, speed and technical ability,” Benninger said. “After an injury in the summer, he has come back strong and offers a lot to a front group that should all see their fair share of goals.”
Catic and Jay Eliot (Uddingston, Bellshill, England) will provide depth at the goalkeeping position.
Two Canadians join the team, defender Jules Denommee (Academie de Roberval, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) and midfielder James Harrison (Rivie-du-Loop, Quebec, Canada).
“Jules is an exceptional athlete who can play anywhere on the pitch,” Benninger said. “James brings an engine and intelligence to the midfield. A hard-working center midfielder who is strong in the tackle and great organizing and controlling the pace of a game.”
Another newcomer from England is Eliot, Martin Farkas (Hove Park, Brighton, England)
“For his young age, he has played at a very good level,” Benninger said. “He is a natural holding midfielder who is composed on the ball and has an eye for a pass. He will be a joy to watch.”
Scotland contributes two more players, Connor Bisgrove (Carnoustie, Scotland) and Shaun Spiers (Paisley, Scotland).
Bisgrove is a player “who never gives up,” according to Benninger.
Spiers can play midfield or on the wing.
“Spiers is a very tidy player who has great ability,” Benninger said.
Forward Cassio da Silva (Colegio Porto do Saber, Espera Feliz, Brazil) is the latest from his nation to play at East Central.
“Fun fact is that Cassio learned English playing online video games,” Benninger said. “He will bring a physicality that will make life difficult for opposing defenses.”
Also from South America is Mauricio Suarez (Britanico, Santa Cruz, Bolivia).
“Mauricio is a crafty player who can dazzle on the ball,” Benninger said.
Teddy Pinjisi (Zenzega No. 3, Harare, Zimbabwe) is the lone African player this fall.
“Teddy has all the tools to be a fantastic play, but he will have to adapt to the size and speed of the game,” Benninger said. “When he is comfortable and playing at his best, he is one of the more technical players on the team.”
Mathis Cante (Academie de Clermont-Ferrand, St. Felix, France) is a defender.
“Mathis is a well-balanced right back who uses his intelligence and experience to control attackers and shut down opposing wingers,” Benninger said.
Dujon Brown (Frome Technical, Westmoreland, Jamaica) should make an offensive contribution.
“He is a very talented player who has size, speed and technical ability. As his game progresses, the sky is the limit for him.”
Benninger is looking forward to seeing this team play. The Falcons played Thursday in St. Louis against the Missouri Baptist JV and travel to Davenport, Iowa, Saturday to take on Scott Community College at 4 p.m.
Benninger is looking forward to seeing this team play some more matches. The Falcons played Thursday in St. Louis against the Missouri Baptist JV and travel to Davenport, Iowa, Saturday to take on Scott Community College at 4 p.m.
The home opener is Sunday against North Arkansas College at 3 p.m.
“Overall, we are very excited about this group,” Benninger said. “They all have a team-first mentality, and it is very obvious from the start. We put them through a very difficult preseason and we look forward to the season ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.