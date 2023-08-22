Everything fell right for the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons during the postseason last fall.

The Falcons (8-10-1) won the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament over St. Louis Community College and beat National Park (Arkansas) in the Central District Tournament before losing to Heartland (Illinois) in the district final.

