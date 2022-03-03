Both of East Central College’s spring teams are looking forward to playing at home this week.
Brad Wallach’s East Central College softball Falcons (3-1) are slated to host Lewis & Clark Community College Thursday at 2 p.m.
The Falcons first play two games Wednesday at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.
After hosting Lewis & Clark, the Falcons have five additional home dates before heading back on the road.
The Falcons finish the homestand with a doubleheader Monday, March 14, against the Missouri Valley College JV team.
Johnathan Mills hopes the third time is the charm for the baseball Falcons (2-2).
East Central’s home opener now is scheduled for Friday against Milwaukee Tech starting at noon.
East Central now is scheduled to play in Sedalia Wednesday against State Fair Community College before the home opener.
Milwaukee Tech and the Falcons will play another doubleheader in Union Saturday at noon.
The Falcons return home to host Lansing Thursday, March 10, starting at noon.