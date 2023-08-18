Bigger might have been better for the 2023 East Central College Alumnae Match.
With a bigger roster and more alumnae coming to last Saturday’s event, there were two courts in play, which gave Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters the chance to get more playing time for her program.
“We have so many new faces on this year’s squad,” Mathes-Peters said. “It was good to see the hitters connecting like they did with our new setters. We have such a deep roster this year and so the fight for playing time is very competitive and the girls compete hard in all spots.”
The event started with split squads on two different courts. Mathes-Peters and her assistant coach, Lauren Bauer, had the chance to see everyone get considerable playing time against both alumnae teams.
“I love the fact that we have three girls who have the ability to play the libero spot and most of our hitters can be considered for any hitting position,” Mathes-Peters said. “We have a long way to go, but I do not think we will fully know our starting lineup until I see them play opening weekend because how we gel on the floor is going to be a big part of that.”
Alumnae who played represented the full range of teams from the 2007 program restart to last season.
Erica (LaBoube) Atterberry, Kari (Blankenship) Nolting and Megan (Santhuff) Elsenrath represented the 2007 and 2008 teams. Atterberry was the first NJCAA All-American since the program was restarted. Blankenship was an Academic All-American.
Representing the 2022 team was Emily McKinney.
Others playing included Grace Struttmann, Lynnae Grus, Makayla Bevfoden, Emma (Borcherding) Walde, Macy Morehead, Sarah Borgerding and Cameron (Hackmann) Overkamp.
The Falcons are slated to open the season in Harrisburg, Illinois, Aug. 19-20. East Central plays Shawnee Community College Saturday at 3 p.m. and Wabash Valley College at 7 p.m.
In Sunday’s action, the Falcons face Mississippi’s Itawamba Community College at 11 a.m. and Frontier Community College at 1 p.m.
East Central will host its own tournament Aug. 25-26. The Falcons play John Wood Community College Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. and Southeastern Illinois College at 8 p.m.
In Saturday’s games, the Falcons play Lewis & Clark Community College at 11 a.m. and Frontier Community College at 1 p.m.
