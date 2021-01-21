East Central College alumnus Vadim Cojocov helped the St. Louis Ambush indoor soccer team defeat rival Kansas City Saturday, 7-6.
Cojocov helped the Ambush overcome a three-goal deficit in the second half, scoring in the third and fourth quarters.
Cojocov has played two matches this season and has scored three goals.
In two seasons at East Central, Cojocov scored 42 goals before moving to Columbia College. Cojocov is from Finglas, Dublin, Ireland and was born in the Republic of Moldova.
He also has been a head coach, previously leading The Fulton School in St. Albans.