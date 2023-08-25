Following up Saturday’s wins, the East Central College volleyball Falcons (4-0) finished undefeated Sunday at the Southeastern Illinois College Falon Fury Tournament.
East Central swept Itawamba Community College of Mississippi, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23, to start Sunday’s play.
In the second match, the Falcons won in five games over Frontier Community College, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-9.
The Falcons will put their undefeated record on the line when they host a tournament Friday and Saturday.
The Falcons play John Wood Community College Friday at 4 p.m. and Southeastern Illinois College at 8 p.m.
East Central takes on Lewis & Clark Community College Saturday at 11 a.m. and Frontier Community College at 1 p.m.
In the match against Itawamba, freshman Abby Cowell (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) led the offense with 13 kills.
Katie Myers (Conway) was next with eight kills.
Brenna Moore (Pacific) logged five kills. Jaidyn Collins (Lebanon) and Erin Brooks (Pacific) each had four kills.
Rayne Van Reed (Warrenton) and Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) ended with three kills apiece.
Peyton Yarbrough (Epic Charter, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) added two kills.
Lexi Filkins (Lutheran South) and Cowell both ended with 17 digs.
Myers was next with 15 digs and Alyssa Bruce (Warrenton, Central Methodist) had 10 digs.
Coburn chipped in with eight digs while Collins had seven and Moore added three.
Moore and Cowell each had one solo block. Moore also had two block assists.
Coburn and Brooks ended with two block assists. Myers and Van Reed both had one.
Bruce served three aces. Myers, Coburn and Filkins each had one ace.
Myers handed out 21 assists. Collins had 15 while Bruce and Filkins added one apiece.
The two Southmoore players, Coburn and Cowell, each knocked down 13 kills.
Moore and Van Reed both closed with seven kills. Yarbrough was next with three kills. Myers had two kills.
One-kill players were Hali Naber (Belle), Collins, Brooks and Filkins.
Cowell was the top defensive player, picking a season-high 28 digs.
Four other players also reached double digits. Filkins ended with 17 digs. Myers logged 16 while Bruce ended with 15. Collins had 13 digs.
Van Reed was next with eight digs. Yarbrough added four. Coburn had three and Moore contributed one.
Coburn had three solo blocks and four block assists.
Van Reed had one solo block and two block assists. Cowell had one solo block and one block assist.
Moore, Brooks and Yarbrough each had two block assists. Myers added one block assist.
Bruce served four aces. Coburn had three and Cowell ended with two. Myers and Filkins served one ace apiece.
Myers handed out 24 assists. Collins was next with 15. Coburn and Filkins had one assist apiece.
