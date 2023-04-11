Facing North Central Missouri College for the first time since last season’s NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship series, the East Central College Falcons split a doubleheader Thursday at Taco Bell Field.
East Central (14-16) won the opener, 5-3, getting a five-run sixth inning after being no-hit for five frames.
“We executed tremendously on the mound in Game 1 and adjusted our approach offensively to have a big sixth inning,” East Central Head Coach JM Kelly said via Twitter.
In the second game, a nine-inning contest, North Central (10-21) scored a run in the top of the seventh to go back on top, 4-3. That’s how it ended.
The teams played a single seven-inning game Friday at noon.
For five innings, North Central’s Kevin Toala no-hit the Falcons.
Austin McKim (Linn) broke the no-hitter with a seeing-eye single up the middle and that seemed to break the spell.
After pinch runner Caideyn Ferrell (Benilde St. Margaret’s, Minnetonka, Minnesota) stole second, Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) bunted and reached on an error, barely beating the throw.
Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College) found the seam between the infield and outfield with a Texas Leaguer, scoring Ferrell with the tying run.
Jackson Kirn (Eureka), running for Lindemann, scored when Andy Hueste (Linn) hit a grounder, which led to an error.
East Central still wasn’t done. The Falcons ended up scoring five runs in the inning.
North Central got two back on the game’s final play, a hit with the bases loaded, but DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North) tagged out Josh Hughes as he tried to take an extra base.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) won the pitchers’ duel with Toala as both went the distance. He allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four.
“Shane was outstanding once again in throwing the complete game,” Kelly said.
Toala gave up five runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk over six innings.
Jennings doubled while Leach, Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) and McKim singled.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) walked.
Leach, Ferrell and Hueste stole bases.
Leach, Hueste, Terilli, Ferrell and Kirn scored the runs.
Jennings drove in two. Leach and Hueste each had one RBI.
East Central had an easier time with the offense early in the second game, scoring once in the first.
After North Central scored three in the top of the third, the Falcons rallied to tie it at 3-3 in the bottom of the frame.
In the top of the seventh, the Pirates retook the lead with a run, which proved to be the game winner.
“Game 2 was another one of those games where we just left runs on the bases,” Kelly said. “We had plenty of opportunities to push runs across. As a pack, we just didn’t get it done.”
McKim led the East Central offense with two hits.
Leach, Terilli, Dent, Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware), Colombo and Jarrett Hamlett (Washington) each singled.
Dent walked. Leach and Jennings were hit by pitches.
Dent stole two bases. Terilli added a sacrifice fly.
Leach, Hueste and Dent scored the East Central runs while Terilli, Dent and Turner each had one RBI.
Billy Underwood (Helias) started on the hill and went five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits. He struck out two.
Drew Davis (Graves County, Kentucky) took the loss, going 1.1 innings while allowing a run on three hits.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) threw the final 2.2 innings, allowing a walk and hitting a batter. He struck out one.
Evan Johnston was the winning pitcher, going four innings in relief of Allan Martinez.
Hagen McGarrah and Jesus Fonseca each had two hits for the Pirates.