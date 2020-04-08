Bill Kackley Sr., who served as East Central College women’s basketball head coach died March 27.
Funeral services were private. Kackley was buried in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery.
Kackley, 82, an inaugural member of the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2011, led the Lady Rebels from 1979 until the program was dissolved in 2001 with a career record there of 343-208. Overall, including other jobs, he won 478 games. He also was the school’s accounting instructor.
Kackley, from Enterprise, Kan., graduated from the University of Kansas, where he played on the school’s freshman team. One of his highlights was practicing against Wilt Chamberlain.
Kackley started, and ended, the women’s basketball team at East Central. It began as a club program and became fully funded in 1980-81.
Kackley led the Lady Rebels to MCCAC titles in 1983, 1991, 1992 and 1993. He coached three NJCAA All-Americans and three Academic All-Americans.
After the East Central program was cut, due to budget issues, Kackley made a brief return to coaching with the Washington Lady Jays. He helped when his granddaughter, Rachel Kackley, played there.
Kackley’s wife, Pat, was a longtime financial aid director at East Central. They have three children, Bill, Theresa and David Kackley nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Bill and Theresa have been longtime coaches.
Theresa Kackley-Humble recently finished her coaching career with the Jennings girls basketball program.
Bill coaches soccer at Sullivan and is an assistant girls basketball coach.
Kackley’s grandson, Ethan (Bill’s son), a senior at Sullivan, will be adding to the family’s legacy at East Central this fall, when he joins the soccer Falcons.