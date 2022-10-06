When the East Central College baseball Falcons take the field in the spring, it will be under a new head coach.
Johnathan Mills, who led the team through the inaugural season in 2021, and the 2022 fall season, has announced his resignation.
“It is with a heavy heart to announce that as of today I have stepped down as head baseball coach of the East Central College baseball team,” Mills stated. “The future direction of the athletic department simply doesn’t align with the fundamental principles laid out when accepting the job in 2021.”
Citing an inability to comment on human resources matters, ECC Athletic Director Jay Merhoff acknowledged the resignation and stated that Assistant Coach Kyle Bouman will lead the team through the remainder of the fall preseason.
The job opening is slated to be posted Friday.
Mills was the second head coach after the school brought back baseball following a 20-year hiatus. Brandon Rains, the initial head coach, resigned during the summer of 2021 to take a job at Amarillo College.
East Central went 21-26 last season, winning the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title. In postseason play, the Falcons knocked off Western Oklahoma. The team also had 23 players named on the Academic All-American list.
“I would like to thank Dr. (Jon) Bauer and the board for giving me the chance to accomplish a goal 14 years in the making,” Mills said. “I would also like to thank the players, parents, and community for their unwavering support over the past two years. Bringing a program back after 20 years, and doing it the right way, wasn’t easy, but the school is poised to continue the success this current class has laid for future Falcons.”
