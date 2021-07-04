When the East Central College baseball Falcons take the field this fall, they’ll be playing on turf.
The college recently announced it has agreed to a contract with ATX Turf of Dripping Springs, Texas, to install a turf infield at Taco Bell Field.
The turf and installation will cost of $213,700.
Installation is planned for August.
The school also cited the ability to move other sports onto that field, such as softball games and soccer practices, as well as the ability to rent the field out for games and tournaments.
Although there currently are three turf baseball fields in Franklin County (Union, St. Francis Borgia Regional and Sullivan), this will be a rarity among community colleges. The next closest turf community college fields are John A. Logan College of Cartersville, Illinois, and Neosho County Community College of Chanute, Kansas.
East Central’s baseball program will restart this fall. Official games start in the spring of 2022.