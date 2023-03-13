All good things must come to an end.
And that included the East Central College baseball winning streak, which ended Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to Lewis & Clark Community College in the second game of a doubleheader in Union.
During the streak, the Falcons won eight times, including a 13-3 win in the opening game.
“I am extremely pleased with the results we have been getting over the last nine games as we have won eight of those nine,” East Central Head Coach JM Kelly said. “We do have a lot of room left to grow, but the guys are adjusting to our system and learning that winning doesn’t just happen on a consistent basis without having a system. I think we had become a little complacent and we did not look sharp on Tuesday at all.”
East Central, now 8-7 on the season, is scheduled to host Lansing Community College Sunday in a doubleheader starting at noon.
First game
Two big innings lifted the Falcons to a 13-3 win in six innings to start the doubleheader.
Each team scored once in the first inning. Lewis & Clark retook the lead, 2-1, in the second. The Falcons tied it in the third and scored five more in the fourth.
Lewis & Clark added another run in the fifth, but East Central ended it with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“It was close until we broke it open in the middle innings,” Kelly said. “Offensively, we are rolling, but continue to make small mistakes that we need to clean up before we begin conference.”
Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone County) went the distance on the hill, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk. He fanned three.
“Hayden Steelman had a terrific outing, which we desperately needed him to have,” Kelly said.
Offensively, Austin McKim (Linn), Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) and DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North) each had two hits. Orman, Jennings and Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) doubled.
Jarrett Hamlett (Washington), TJ Schwartz (Timberland) and Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) singled.
Shannon walked three times. Jackson Kirn (Eureka) walked twice. Orman, Jennings, Hamlett, Schwartz and Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Academy, Memphis, Tennessee) walked once.
Shannon scored four runs. Hamlett and Dent scored twice. McKim, Orman, Jennings, Terilli and Kirn scored once.
Jennings drove in three runs while Orman had two RBIs. McKim, Hamlett, Schwartz, Terilli and Dent each had one RBI.
Second game
The teams went back out for the second game with both settling down for the first three innings.
Lewis & Clark broke through in the top of the fourth for three runs.
East Central got one back in the bottom of the inning. In the fifth, both teams scored once.
Lewis & Clark scored the final two runs in the top of the fifth.
The Trailblazers outhit East Central, 7-4. The Falcons made three errors.
Billy Underwood (Helias) started and took the loss, going 3.1 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, He struck out two.
“Billy gave us another good start as well and kept us in the game,” Kelly said. “We just lost Game 2 as they played with a little more grit than we did and capitalized on our mistakes.”
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) pitched 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks. He struck out one.
Drew Davis (Graves County, Kentucky) threw 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) got two outs, including a strikeout.
Zach Stenger (Northwest) got one out, allowing a run on one hit.
Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College) had two of the four East Central hits. Dent and Garrett Wilson (Bryant, Arkansas, Connor State Community College) each had one hit.
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) and Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) walked twice. Leach, Dent and Kirn walked once.
Leach stole three bases while Kirn swiped one.
Leach and Turner scored. Dent and Wilson posted RBIs.