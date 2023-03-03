East Central College swept a two-day baseball set over Three Rivers Community College Sunday at Taco Bell Field in Union.
The Falcons (3-6), who swept a Saturday doubleheader, won a nine-inning game, 12-5.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
East Central College swept a two-day baseball set over Three Rivers Community College Sunday at Taco Bell Field in Union.
The Falcons (3-6), who swept a Saturday doubleheader, won a nine-inning game, 12-5.
Three Rivers jumped on top with a run in the opening frame, but the Falcons replied with four runs in the bottom of the inning. East Central added three runs in the bottom of the third.
Three Rivers scored once in the sixth, but the Falcons added four more runs.
In the seventh, the Raiders scored twice and the visitors added another run in the top of the eighth. East Central scored its final run in the bottom of the eighth.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) started and went 5.1 innings for the win. He allowed two runs on three hits and six walks, striking out seven.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) tossed 1.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one.
Billy Underwood (Jefferson City Helias) pitched 1.1 innings, striking out one.
Logan Wood (Staley) pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Owen Smith (Lindbergh), Trey Orman (Keller, Texas), Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) each doubled.
Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada), Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College), Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) and Devon Jennings (Francis Howell North) each singled.
Terilli drew two walks. Orman, Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) and Garrett Wilson (Bryant, Arkansas, Connor State Community College) walked once.
Jennings, Terilli and Sisk each stole a base.
Jennings scored four runs. Leach, Terilli and Shannon scored twice. Orman and Wilson scored once.
Jennings drove in three runs. Turner and Orman each had two RBIs. Shannon drove in one.
East Central was scheduled to host John Wood Community College Tuesday starting at noon.
The Falcons have games against Rock Valley College Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at noon. Sunday’s single game also starts at noon.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.