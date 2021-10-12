Rebekah Lewis scored on a breakaway in the 84th minute Wednesday as the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons shut out Parkland in Champaign, Illinois, 1-0.
Lewis, a Washington High School graduate, was set up for her breakaway by teammate Abby Layton (Pacific).
Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia Regional) recorded her second shutout of the season. One of her saves came on a penalty kick near the hour mark.
East Central improved to 3-9 with the victory.
East Central’s men (6-4-1) lost to Parkland, 3-2.
Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) scored both East Central goals.
He tied the game, 1-1, in the 31st minute on a penalty kick.
His second goal, which came in the 52nd minute, tied the game once again, 2-2.
Yamato Kline scored the game-winner near the hour mark for the Cobras. Eikichi Saito assisted.
By the end of the game, the Falcons were down to eight players due to red cards.