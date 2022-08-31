Two days, two games, two overtimes and two different results.
East Central College’s women’s soccer Falcons tied Columbia State (Tennessee) Friday afternoon at home, 1-1, and fell in the second overtime to Lincoln Trail (Illinois) Saturday, 4-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Two days, two games, two overtimes and two different results.
East Central College’s women’s soccer Falcons tied Columbia State (Tennessee) Friday afternoon at home, 1-1, and fell in the second overtime to Lincoln Trail (Illinois) Saturday, 4-3.
“Friday was a very competitive game,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “I think we were a bit unfortunate at times and watching the game back, I think we deserved more from it. The ladies played with heart and intensity, I could not ask for a better effort.”
In Friday’s game, the Falcons scored first as Abby Layton (Pacific) netted the opener in the 20th minute. Maria McSherry (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland) assisted on the goal.
In the second half, Columbia State equalized in the 79th minute on a Moriah Melikian marker. Kaylie Mehlenbeck assisted.
Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia) stopped 14 of the 15 shots she faced for the Falcons.
Makenzie Campbell and Maddie Bond each played a half for Columbia State. Campbell surrendered the goal and made two saves. Bond had one save.
East Central had seven shots on goal.
Columbia State is coached by Kean Barclay, a past head coach for the East Central men.
Saturday marked another overtime game.
“Saturday was a different story, unfortunately,” Benninger said. “I inherited a schedule and when I was finalizing games and times the roster looked to include about 16 girls. I shoulder a lot of responsibility for Saturday. It’s tough to ask 12 ladies to play back-to-back days and in hindsight I maybe should have cancelled the Friday match. With that being said the girls put out one of the finest efforts a coach could ever ask for. We were unfortunate to make a small mental mistake at the end but playing down a player for a good portion of the second half and all of overtime certainly put us at a disadvantage.”
The Falcons had another marathon game Saturday against Lincoln Trail.
Lincoln Trail scored first. Guadalupe Amicone scored on a penalty kick in the eighth minute.
The Falcons fought back quickly, tying it in the 10th minute on a goal from Chenai Lefebvre (St. John Plesington, Wirral, England). McSherry assisted.
McSherry scored on a penalty kick with seven seconds remaining in the opening half to put the Falcons up at the break, 2-1.
In the second half, Lincoln Trail twice found Kearsty Nielson on breakaways. Isabella Granja assisted on the first one in the 55th minute. Nielson scored unassisted in the 71st minute.
Once again, the Falcons fought back. McSherry scored on a long shot in the 78th minute to tie it. Hayle Kromer (Borgia) assisted. That’s how it lasted through the end of regulation and into the second overtime. East Central played part of the second half shorthanded after Lefebvre picked up a second yellow card.
In the 106th minute, Abbigail Shalhout was able to find the back of the net with the winner. Granja assisted.
Mattli stopped four shots in goal for the Falcons. Andrea Garrido was in net for Lincoln Trail.
“I could see it in every player’s eyes after the match, it was a heartbreaker,” Benninger said. “With only 12 players available it is important to keep our composure and stay mentally focused. It’s a great learning experience for a young squad and we will grow from it. I’m amazed everyday with the fight and attitude in this group. The team is already showing a special bond and I’m looking forward the rest of the season.”
Benninger announced the team has added another player, Brianna Sullivan.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.