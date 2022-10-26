Freshman Kacey Watson (St. Benedict’s, Paisley, Scotland) found the net Sunday for the East Central College soccer Falcons.
However, it was after host Metropolitan Community College scored three goals to win the NJCAA Division II Region 16 first-round playoff game, 3-1.
“It was a tough ending to an amazing season,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “Building on the back of last year we were able to improve once again. The game was very difficult because of strong winds but I think we handled the situation with class. We moved the ball well for parts of the game but unfortunately weren’t able to make the breakthrough until late on a set piece.”
The Falcons ended the season at 3-10-1.
Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia) stopped five shots in net.
“I could not be prouder of this group and look forward to working with the returning players next year,” Benninger said. “I could not have asked for a better effort and will be sad to see players leaving. It’s part of the job but it never gets easier.”