Playing on back-to-back days, the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons fell twice on the road last weekend.
East Central (1-2) dropped a 2-0 decision to Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Memphis Friday before losing to Wabash Valley Saturday in Illinois, 5-1.
Friday’s game was cut down to 70 minutes due to heat, East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said.
“We played well and the contest was called after 70 minutes for the heat,” Benninger said. “They moved the ball well and created opportunities. Landry Watson (Owensville) and Emma Cloud (Union, Arkansas State) both hit the woodwork and were unfortunate to not have scored. Overall, it was a very inspiring contest from the girls.”
Benninger said Kylie Kitchen (Owensville) and Cloud were team leaders.
“Kylie Kitchen had another outstanding performance and Emma Cloud continues to play at a very high level,” Benninger said. “She has been fantastic at helping the younger girls up their game and feel comfortable on the pitch. She is a true leader and outstanding player.”
Niamh Miller (Braidhurst, Motherwell, Scotland) made eight saves.
Moving from Tennessee to Illinois, the Falcons fell Saturday to Wabash Valley, 5-1.
“Going to chalk this one up to lack of available players and exhaustion,” Benninger said. “We simply were not at our best. Wabash Valley is a good team. They were well organized and have a talented group.”
Wabash Valley scored the only goal of the first half and then added four more in the second half.
Cloud scored an unassisted goal with five minutes left in regulation to put the Falcons on the board.
“They were able to dominate most of the first half, with the only positive being fantastic moments from Logan Baeres (Union) relieving pressure with her wing play. Logan is a vital part of this team. Her work ethic and positive attitude will be hard to replace next year.”
Benninger said East Central could have kept it close in the first half.
“We had a goal disallowed which would have made it 2-1 after a very lengthy spell of possession,” Benninger said. “We made some critical errors that we will learn from. In the end this is a very young group, and we will continue to work and get better.”
Miller stopped two shots in goal.
After playing Wednesday at Southeastern Iowa Community College, the Falcons return home to take on Lincoln Trail College Saturday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.