Facing off against the Milwaukee Area Technical College Stormers for the second day in a row, the East Central College baseball Falcons evened the series with a sweep of Saturday’s doubleheader.
East Central (4-6) stopped the Stormers, 14-8 and 4-2.
Milwaukee Area Tech beat East Central Friday, 5-4 and 8-3.
“Overall, we have a lot to work on to get to where we need to be, but we saw some areas of improvement Saturday,” East Central Head Coach Johnathan Mills said. “Guys are buying into their roles on the team and are contributing daily.”
Mills said there were several highlights.
“We looked to be more aggressive offensively with hit and run and bunting to move runners into scoring position,” Mills said. “We put them on their heels and made them make plays they didn’t have to make Friday. We got ahead of guys early on in game one as Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) continued his dominance on the mound. Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) came in relief in the second game and was lights out.”
First Game
Each team came out swinging, scoring three times in the opening frame.
In the second, Milwaukee Tech scored twice and the Falcons added one run. In the third, the Stormers added one run and East Central scored four.
With the game at 8-6 for East Central, Milwaukee Tech scored a run in the top of the sixth. East Central replied with six runs. Milwaukee Tech added a run in the top of the seventh, but the Falcons held on for the win.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) had four hits, including a double.
Austin McKim (Linn) singled twice.
Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) hit the first ECC home run at Taco Bell Field.
Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) doubled.
Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas), Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida), Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) singled.
McKim, Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) and Turner walked. Baker also sacrificed.
Sisk stole two bases. Dent, McKim, Dale and Lindemann each had one steal.
Dent scored three runs. Packan, Dale, Lindemann and Turner each scored twice. Terilli, Sisk and Baker scored once.
McKim drove in four runs. Packan had two RBIs. Dent, Dale, Terilli, Lindemann and Sisk each drove in one run.
Stark went 5.1 innings for the win, allowing seven runs (four earned) on four hits and five walks. He struck out eight.
Terilli earned a save, going 1.2 innings while allowing a run on two hits and two walks. He fanned four.
Second Game
The Falcons nudged ahead with a run in the bottom of the third and added two insurance runs in the fifth. Milwaukee Tech scored its other run in the sixth.
August Panhorst (New Haven) started on the mound for the Falcons and went two innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out a pair.
Kearbey was the winner, improving to 2-0. He went five innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits while striking out nine.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) led the offense with two hits, a home run and a double.
Terilli doubled.
Baker and Sisk singled.
Terilli, Dent and Turner walked.
Turner stole two bases. Terilli had one steal.
Baker sacrificed while Dale hit a sacrifice fly.
Shannon scored twice. Terilli and Sisk scored once.
Shannon and Dale each drove in a run.