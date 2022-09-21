The losing streak is over.
The losing streak is over.
East Central College snapped a six-match volleyball skid Saturday in Quincy, Illinois, sweeping John Wood Community College, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17.
The win was the second for the Falcons (5-7) over John Wood this season.
East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters praised the play of sophomore Emily McKinney (Owensville), who posted 11 kills and 21 digs.
McKinney was the kills leader with 11. Makayla Case (St. James) was next with six. Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) and Emma Gaugel (North County) each recorded five kills.
Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) and AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) posted three kills apiece. Hannah Sulllivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) added two kills.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) led the defense with 26 digs. McKinney was next with 21.
Hali Overkamp (Hermann) logged 15 digs. Zimmerman picked up six while Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) posted six. Case added four and Prudent had one dig.
Zimmerman assisted on 18 kills. Allgeyer had 13 assists and Clark added three.
East Central recorded 13 total blocks. Gaugel, Coburn and Prudent each had two solos. McKinney added one.
Coburn and McKinney had two block assists. Gaugel, Zimmerman, Prudent and Case each had one.
Gaugel and Overkamp served aces.
The Falcons return home Wednesday to host St. Louis Community College at 6:30 p.m.
