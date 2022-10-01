Taking a trip Monday to Illinois, the East Central College volleyball Falcons won their fourth match in a row.
Taking a trip Monday to Illinois, the East Central College volleyball Falcons won their fourth match in a row.
East Central (10-8) swept Lewis & Clark Community College, 25-10, 25-11, 27-25.
The Falcons extended their winning streak to three in the match. East Central has won six of its last seven matches.
Against Lewis & Clark, Makayla Case (St. James) was the kills leader with 11. Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) was next with eight.
Emily McKinney (Owensville) had five kills. Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell), AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) and Brenna Moore (Pacific) each had four kills.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) led the defense with 16 digs. McKinney ended with six.
Others with digs were Hali Overkamp (Hermann) with four, Zimmerman with three, Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) and Moore with two apiece, and Coburn, Prudent and Case with one dig each.
Allgeyer assisted on 16 kills while Zimmerrman had 11 assists. McKinney had one.
Clark served five aces. Allgeyer and Overkamp each had one.
Coburn had one solo block and two block assists. Case had one solo block and one block assist. McKinney had one solo block.
Moore posted three block assists. Prudent ended with two.
The Falcons hosted MCCAC foe Jefferson College Wednesday.
East Central stays home to host Spoon River Friday at 6 p/m. The Missouri Baptist University JV visits Union next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
