It’s a chance for the past to meet the future.
East Central College holds its annual Alumnae Match Saturday at 10 a.m.
As of Wednesday, the following have committed to playing:
• Emma Borcherding.
• Cameron Hackmann.
• McKenzie Struckhoff.
• Lynnae Grus.
• Macy Morehead.
• Megan (Santhuff) Elsenrath.
• Kari (Blankenship) Nolting.
• Kayla Borcherding.
• Nicole (Mannino) Stump.
• Lauren (Borgerding) Bauer.
• Sarah Borgerding.
Additionally, East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said Allison Tonioli and Grace Struttmann possibly could play. Others could be added as well.
Meanwhile, East Central’s team is looking to complete its second full week of practices. The Falcons have been working out since Aug. 1.
Setter is one of the most settled positions right now. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) is a returning starter and she’s expected to share time with sophomore transfer Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell).
“At setter, the sophomores, Bella and Bree, will start running the show, but our freshmen, Brenna Jenkins, is improving daily.”
Jenkins is a North County graduate.
With only four returners from last year’s Region 16 championship team, there’s plenty of competition for playing time.
Two of the returners are Emily McKinney (Owensville) and Makayla Case (St. James) and they’re competing to start at the outside hitter spots. Also pushing for playing time are freshmen Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) and Josey Schipper (Warrenton).
Both of East Central’s starting middle hitters from last season completed their eligibility. Mathes-Peters reported four have been working out in the spots, but freshmen Emma Gaugel (North County) and Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) have the edge to start.
Running a 6-2 offense, the Falcons will need rightside hitters to play at the net. Competitors for those spots are Case, Sullivan, AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) and Brenna Moore (Pacific).
The Falcons return NJCAA Division II third-team All-American Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) at libero. Backing her up is freshman Hali Overkamp (Hermann).
“Trinity and Hali Overkamp are doing well in our backcourt, and as of now, Clark will be libero and Hali will assist in serve receive for our pins.”
The Falcons travel to Vincennes, Indiana, Aug. 21 for a three-team event, playing Shawnee Community College and Vincennes University.
