While one school had to call off a weekend soccer game, another is hosting a doubleheader.
St. Francis Borgia Regional was scheduled to host Cape Girardeau Central Saturday at noon. That game now is off due to COVID-19 issues at Cape Central.
East Central College, which will play an official season in the spring, will host a pair of soccer exhibitions Sunday against Mineral Area College.
The women’s team, playing in its inaugural season, plays at 1 p.m. The men’s team will host Mineral Area College at 3 p.m.