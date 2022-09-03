It was another full day of home action for the East Central College fall athletic teams Wednesday.
In volleyball, the Falcons (4-4, 0-1) were swept by Missouri State University-West Plains, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18.
Mineral Area College defeated the men’s soccer Falcons (1-2, 0-1) in overtime, 2-1.
The women’s soccer game was postponed.
In volleyball, Makayla Case (St. James) led the team with eight kills. Emma Gaugel (North County) and Emily McKinney (Owensville) each had four. Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) added three kills.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) posted 18 digs. McKinney was next with nine and Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) had five.
AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) recorded four block assists. Coburn had three. Case had one solo block and one block assist.
Hali Overkamp (Hermann) served the lone ace.
Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) handed out 11 set assists. Zimmerman had eight and Clark added two.
In the men’s soccer game, Julio Gonzalez (IES Gran Capitan, Madrid, Spain) netted the East Central goal.
Scoring for Mineral Area were Joe Maunsell and Reagan Rintoul. Rintoul scored in overtime.
Additional statistics were not available at deadline.
