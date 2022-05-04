It’s nearly down to the postseason for the East Central College baseball and softball teams.
The baseball Falcons are finished with the regular season after being swept by MCCAC opponent Mineral Area College Sunday, 15-4 and 12-6.
ECC (18-24) next plays Friday in Trenton as the top seed for the NJCAA Division II Regions 16 and 6 Tournament. East Central will face the winner of the game between North Central Missouri College and Hesston College at 11 a.m.
The softball Falcons (17-14) are scheduled to host Mineral Area College Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the final regular season doubleheader. The MCCAC games will start at 2 p.m. and that’s also the “Stuff the Stands” promotion with free T-shirts, hot dogs and drinks for fans.
The Falcons will play in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament in Park Hills Friday at 2 p.m. against Mineral Area. The winner then plays the top seed, St. Louis Community College, at 4 p.m.
The double-elimination tournament ends Saturday.
The winner advances to play the District 24B winner in the Central B District Tournament. The winner of that advances to the national tournament May 24-28 in Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.