Traveling to Trenton for a key NJCAA Division II Region 16 showdown, the East Central College baseball Falcons split Saturday with North Central Missouri College in the opening doubleheader of a four-game set Saturday.
The Falcons, 13-17 overall, 4-2 against regional competition, won the opener, 4-0. However, North Central came back to grab the split in the nightcap in eight innings, 9-8.
First game
In the opener, Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) channeled the field’s namesake, Hall of Fame hurler Burleigh Grimes, and tossed one-hit ball over six innings. He walked six, but struck out 11 batters.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) came into the game and slammed the door in the seventh, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
East Central only managed seven hits and six walks against North Central pitchers Dylan Niemeyer, Evan Johnston and Ramses Gutierrez, but it was more than enough.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) had the biggest hit, a three-run shot in the top of the first inning.
The Falcons only scored once after that, a single tally in the top of the fourth.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Shannon and Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) each had two hits in the game.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian) logged the other hit.
Six different players, Dent, Shannon, Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas), Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) and Dale, walked.
Grant Beck (Hillsboro) put down a sacrifice.
Terilli, Dent, Shannon and Baker scored the runs.
Shannon had three RBIs while Dent drove home one.
North Central made five errors in the game.
Second game
Heading into the bottom of the sixth, it looked like the Falcons would complete a first-day sweep.
East Central was up, 8-4.
North Central scored four runs in the bottom of the first, but East Central grabbed a 5-4 lead in the fourth and added three more runs in the fifth.
North Central chipped back with two runs in the sixth and tied it with two more in the seventh.
The host team carried the momentum into the eighth inning and scored the winning run.
East Central used a trio of pitchers in the game.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) started and went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out seven.
Baker pitched the next two innings, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and one walk.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) took the loss, going one inning while allowing three runs on five hits and one hit batter.
The Falcons posted nine hits offensively and Austin McKim (Linn) had three of them.
Terilli, Dent, Shannon, Packan, Beck and Orman each had one hit.
Terilli, Shannon, Packan, Andrew Hueste (Linn) and Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) walked.
Hueste also had a sacrifice fly.
Packan scored two runs. Dent, Shannon, Beck, Orman, Jarrett Hamlett (Washington) and McKim each scored once.
Packan, Beck and Hueste drove in two runs apiece. Terilli and McKim each had one RBI.
North Central used four pitchers, Mason Tharp, Kyle Stratman, Ben Swift and Avery Rivero.
Arturo Brito logged four hits while Victor Olmos had three. Each homered.