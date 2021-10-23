It’s playoff time for the East Central College soccer teams.
The women’s team opens NJCAA Division II Region 16 play Sunday on the road. The Falcons (3-12), seeded fifth, play at No. 4 St. Charles (4-8-3) with a 2 p.m. start time. The winner advances to play at top-seeded Mineral Area College (9-1), ranked 12th in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll, Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The men’s team waits a bit longer before starting regional play. The Falcons (10-4), ranked 15th in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll, have the top seed and a first-round bye.
East Central will host either fourth-ranked St. Charles (9-4-3) or No. 5 State Fair (7-5-1) Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The championship match will be Saturday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. The second seed is Mineral Area College (7-3), the 16th-ranked team in the latest national poll.
Women
St. Charles swept the regular season series over the Falcons. St. Charles won at East Central, 2-1, Sept. 8. In the return match, St. Charles won Sept. 29, 2-0.
East Central freshman goalkeeper Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia Regional) ranks second in the nation for saves with 145.
Rebekah Lewis (Washington) is the team’s scoring leader with four goals and two assists for 10 points.
Abby Layton (Pacific) also has two assists.
Sommer Schneider (Borgia) has two goals and one assist.
Layton, Gwen Lottman (Washington), Gretchen Overman (Borgia) and Avery Street (Washington) are others with registered goals, per NJCAA.
Men
East Central defeated both St. Charles (9-4-3) and State Fair (7-5-1) by identical 2-1 scores this season at home. The St. Charles match was Sept. 8, and the Falcons hosted State Fair Oct. 30.
The Falcons enter the playoffs on a three-match winning streak, and sophomore Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) is one of the hottest players. Akot netted a hat trick in the team’s most recent win over Crowder College. He leads the team with 15 goals and also has four assists.
Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland), an All-American last season, has scored nine times with six assists.
Freshman Joao Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) has scored four times with a team-high seven assists.
Mitchell Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) has scored six goals with two assists.
Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) has three goals and seven assists.
Scott Peggie (Firrhill, Edinburgh, Scotland) and Osama Al Shrouf (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) both have scored twice. Jack Ridley (Perth, Scotland) has five assists. Sam Ennis (St. Fintains, Dublin, Ireland) and James Baxter (St. Andrew’s Leven, Scotland) each have assisted on two goals.
There has been a triumvirate in goal this season. Sophomores Bailey Hoehne (Pacific) and Pierocarlo Previte (Nazaset, Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela) have split time in net recently. Hoehne is 5-1 with a 1.66 GAA. Previte is 1-0 with a 0.46 GAA.
Freshman Toby Lydon-Gardiner (Shoreham Academy, Shoreham-By-Sea, England) is 3-3 with a 2.63 GAA.