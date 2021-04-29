Mark one major accomplishment off the list for the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons.
East Central (6-2) defeated rival Jefferson College at Fox High School in Arnold Saturday, 2-1.
Jefferson was ranked fifth in the NJCAA Division I national poll at the time.
“We started really well and dominated the first half with our pressing and attacking play,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “We deserved the lead at the half. The second half was more even, and Jefferson County dominated for spells, but our guys dug in and got one on the counter for the win.”
Games were moved to Fox, as conditions at Jefferson’s Hillsboro campus were not good enough to allow play there.
Jefferson defeated the ECC (2-5) women, 2-1.
“Really good performance from our women’s team with only 11 players,” Clayes said. “It was really unfortunate to give up a late goal on the counter.”
In the men’s game, Guy Baskerville (Ravensbourne, London, England) netted the opener. Scott Peggie (Firrhill, Edinburgh, Scotland) assisted.
After Jefferson tied it in the 62nd minute, Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) scored the winner in the 72nd minute with an assist by Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland).
Alvarez Cooper scored the Jefferson College goal.
In the women’s game, Zoe Gaszak (St. Clair) scored an unassisted goal as East Central took an early lead. The Falcons were up at the half, 1-0, but Jefferson scored twice in the second half to win it. The winning goal came with 1:28 to play.
Hannah Olive (Union) was in goal for the Falcons and stopped multiple shots.
Monday
The Falcons hosted State Fair Community College Monday afternoon in Union.
The men won, 3-2, while the women fell, 8-0.
“The men won 3-2 in a heated battle against an extremely aggressive team,” Clayes said. “The women lost, 8-0. A game too many for a small squad. Just didn’t have the legs as State Fair has a big squad.”
Additional details were not available at deadline.