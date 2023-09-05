Last Wednesday’s trip to Iowa yielded mixed results for the East Central College soccer program.
The women defeated Southeastern Iowa Community College in West Burlington, Iowa, 1-0, while the men fell, 3-1.
East Central’s women’s team improved to 2-2 on the season with a 1-0 win in West Burlington, Iowa.
Autumn Morgan (St. Clair) scored the East Central goal with Kylie Kitchen (Owensville) recording the assist.
East Central took 20 shots with 10 of them being on target.
Niamh Miller (Braidhurst, Motherwell, Scotland) made six saves in the shutout.
The men’s team (2-1-1) fell to Southeastern Iowa, 3-1.
East Central’s goal, by Ethan Lush (St. Pius, X, Harcum College, Sydney, Australia) came in the first half. Jules Denommee (Academie de Roberval, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) logged the assist.
Sanel Catic (Seckman) played 85 minutes in goal, making four saves and allowing three goals.
Jay Elliot (Uddingston, Bellshill, England) played five minutes in net.
Southeast Iowa’s goals were by Foslyn Grant, Cristobal Gutierrez and Juan Lagares.
Both East Central teams played their home openers Saturday against Lincoln Trail.
East Central is on the road Wednesday, opening MCCAC action against Mineral area College. The women play at 2 p.m. and the men follow at 4 p.m.
