Sports facilities at East Central College will be quiet this fall.
Scheduled to be the busiest season in many years, the school’s sanctioning body, NJCAA, announced its updated plan of action on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents, the NJCAA Monday announced it was moving the majority of fall competitive sports seasons to the spring of 2021.
That will affect all three of East Central’s fall sports teams — women’s volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer.
Those three teams will join the softball team competing in the spring, giving the school four spring sports teams this school year.
East Central College Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff said the school is finalizing plans for the upcoming school year to comply with the new seasons.
All teams will have to complete COVID-19 education, concussion protocol and have team meetings. All teams will be able to have a fall training season. Softball has done so in the past and has played exhibition games during that season. It’s currently unknown if there will be any intercollegiate noncompetitive contests this fall.
The move could be helpful for the inaugural East Central women’s soccer team. Head Coach Martin Clayes is looking to fill out the roster. He was scouting at the St. Louis Varsity Soccer Showcase Thursday.
By sport, here are the tentative fall schedules:
• Volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer — NJCAA states practices can begin after Aug. 15. East Central plans to open practices after classes start Aug. 30. The 60-day practice period will run through Oct. 30.
There is a chance volleyball could start Sept. 15 and run through Nov. 15.
• Softball — The Falcons can open practices after Sept. 5 and run a regular fall practice schedule. Whether games against other colleges will be allowed remains to be seen.
Softball had its 2020 regular season stopped after 10 games due to COVID-19. The team went 3-7, but ended on a three-game winning streak.
Players were not charged a year of eligibility for 2020.
Spring Seasons
The spring season is scheduled to start in phases. Softball has the first possible games, but volleyball will have the earliest postseason.
At the current time, volleyball practices will start Jan. 11, 2021, with matches beginning Jan. 29, 2021.
The regular season will consist of 21 dates and be finished prior to March 24, 2021. Regional tournaments will run March 26-27, 2021.
Softball is slated to start practices Jan. 10, 2021, with first games allowed Jan. 22, 2021. The regular season must be completed by May 4, 2021, with the regional tournament being played May 7-8, 2021.
Mehrhoff noted Region 16 has voted to reduce games by 10 percent this season with 27 game dates.
Men’s and women’s soccer will have a season more in line with the high school spring. Practices for both teams will start March 15, 2021.
Games can begin April 2, 2021. There will be a 14-game regular season which has to end prior to May 15, 2021.
The Region 16 Tournament currently is set to start May 17, 2021.
It’s possible there could be additional adjustments depending upon the progress in fighting COVID-19. Additional changes would be announced at a later date.