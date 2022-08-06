For the second time in recent years, the East Central College soccer program has a new head coach just before the start of practices.
Joseph Benninger has been named to lead the men’s and women’s teams for the 2022 season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For the second time in recent years, the East Central College soccer program has a new head coach just before the start of practices.
Joseph Benninger has been named to lead the men’s and women’s teams for the 2022 season.
Benninger replaces Martin Clayes, who coached for two seasons. Clayes took a position with the St. Louis Scott Gallagher club’s ECNL boys program.
Benninger was an assistant coach under Clayes at East Central.
Prior to that, Benninger, from the St. Louis area, played high school soccer at De Smet Jesuit High School and later was a college athlete at Truman State University, where he played men’s volleyball.
East Central Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff said Benninger has some immediate goals as practices start next week.
“As the 2022 season approaches, Benninger hopes to fill an entire roster for the women’s team at ECC and build the men’s team into a contender right away,” Mehrhoff said. “Time will be of the essence as Coach Benninger works diligently to complete the 2022 schedule and get the Falcons soaring on the pitch.”
East Central’s men’s soccer team went 10-5 last fall. The East Central women finished at 3-13.
The two East Central teams start practice Monday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.