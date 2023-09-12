It was win weekend for the East Central College soccer teams.
East Central’s men (3-3-1) returned to the .500 mark with a 4-0 win over North Arkansas Friday in Union.
The ECC women (3-3) returned to action with an 8-0 win over Lincoln Land Community College Saturday.
In Friday’s men’s game, which was a makeup from a game postponed from Aug. 20, the Falcons scored twice in each half.
Calogero Melia (Francesco Ferrera, Rocky Mountain College, Mazara de Vallo, Italy) and Jacob Wipke (Lafayette) both scored in the first half.
Wipke netted another goal in the second half and the Falcons took advantage of a North Arkansas own-goal to win, 4-0.
DuJon Brown (Frome Technical, Westmoreland, Jamaica), Ross Watson (Braidhurst, Motherwell, Scotland) and Juan Wagner (Everglades, Lindsey Wilson, Miramar, Florida) assisted on the goals.
Jay Elliot (William de Ferrers, Chelmsford, England) stopped two shots in the shutout win.
Both teams ended shorthanded as North Arkansas took two red cards and East Central had one.
East Central’s women dominated Lincoln Land Saturday at home, 8-0.
After missing Wednesday’s game due to injuries, the Falcons were ready to go against Lincoln Land.
Izzy Tiepelman (St. Clair) scored a hat trick while Chenai Lefebvre (St. John Plessington, Wirral, England) and Maria McSherry (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland) both scored two goals.
Kylie Kitchen (Owensville) scored the other goal.
Tiepelman assisted on three goals while McSherry had two assists.
Bri Ballou (Union), Landry Watson (Owensville) and Emma Cloud (Union, Arkansas State) each had one assist.
Shelby Kelemen (Pacific) stopped seven shots while Logan Baeres (Union) was credited with one save.
The Falcons ended the game a player down due to a red card.
