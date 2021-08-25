It was a mixed weekend for the East Central College soccer teams.
Playing at home Saturday, the men’s team tied Indian Hills Community College of Ottumwa, Iowa, 2-2.
The women’s team fell to both Lincoln Land Friday on the road, 8-2, and Indian Hills Saturday at home, 11-0.
Men
“It was a hard-fought match,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “We were disappointed to give up a two-goal lead. There are some things to work on defensively and mentally, but it was a good performance overall versus a strong nonconference opponent. “
In the men’s game against Indian Hills, all scoring took place in the second half.
Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) gave the Falcons the lead in the 48th minute. Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) assisted on the goal.
Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) made it 2-0 on an unassisted goal in the 55th minute.
At the hour mark, Kento Tani of Indian Hills then scored. Galder Gaztelu-Iturri assisted on the goal.
Richard Moreno Nino scored the tying goal with five minutes left in regulation. The assist came from Mateo Chavarriaga.
Neither side scored during the 20 minutes of overtime, and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Freshman Toby Lydon-Gardiner (Shoreham Academy, Shoreham By Sea, England) stopped six shots in net for the Falcons.
Women
East Central’s second-year women’s soccer program started the season with a road match at Lincoln Land Friday in Springfield, Illinois. The host Loggers defeated East Central, 9-2.
Sommer Schneider (St. Francis Borgia Regional) scored both East Central goals, and freshman Rebekah Lewis (Washington) assisted on both.
“Despite the score line, this was actually a pretty even contest,” Clayes said. “The difference was mainly the fact that they had an experienced goalkeeper, and as yet we do not.”
Clayes felt the team showed improvement as the game went along.
“Second half was better than the first, but this was our first game, so mistakes were predictable,” Clayes said.
Returning home to host Indian Hills Saturday, the Falcons fell, 11-0.
“Too much too soon for this squad,” Clayes said. “I didn’t do the team any favors by scheduling these games back-to-back. That wasn’t the original plan. Indian Hills was far too strong.”
Despite the results, Clayes saw positives.
“Our team kept fighting and never gave up,” Clayes said. “I was very proud of the performance despite the score line (against Indian Hills). I doubt we see a team that good again this season.”
Andrea Hernandez, a sophomore from Honduras, played in net both games, allowing 17 goals and making 12 saves over 135 minutes.
Freshman defender Gabby Mattli (Borgia) played a half in net, allowing six goals.