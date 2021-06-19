For the 16th year, the East Central Football Camp is taking place at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Borgia is the only local team to be participating in the two-day event this year.
The camp was started by Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus and current Parkway West Head Coach Jeff Duncan. Duncan was at Washington High School when the event started.
Duncan will be overseeing the St. Louis side of the camp, which will have events going on at Ft. Zumwalt East and Lutheran St. Charles, two neighboring schools, due to construction at Parkway West.
Gildehaus said Borgia will be joined by Hermann, Cuba, Wright City, Crystal City and Affton.
Players will be restricted to helmets and shoulder pads, and there will be only partial contact allowed.
Scrimmages will take place on the hour between 8 and 11 a.m. both days.
Borgia will play Saturday at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday’s format will be “Saturday Night Live,” where a team will get the ball and stay on offense as long as it continues to pick up first downs or scores.
Gildehaus said this is a teaching camp, and the primary goal is to help the football players learn prior to the 2021 season, which will begin Aug. 27.