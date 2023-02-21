It’s almost time.
East Central College’s softball Falcons are set to open the 2023 season next Friday in Arkansas, with a pair of doubleheaders at North Arkansas College.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 6:21 pm
Brad Wallach’s team returns four sophomores from last year’s 19-19 team. Additionally, there are eight freshmen.
“We emphasize quality over quantity,” Wallach said. “With low numbers we get the girls ready to play several positions. The more versatile we are, the better we can adjust when injuries occur.”
The returners are:
• utfielder Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia).
• itcher-first baseman Taylor Hanger (Pacific).
• hortstop-outfielder Nicole Truitt (Lebanon).
• atcher-third baseman Hannah Jarvis (Potosi).
Hanger will be East Central’s go-to pitcher, Wallach said. She went 10-8 last year with a 4.32 ERA.
“Taylor Hanger returns as the ace after a 10-win season last year,” Wallach said. “Kylie McDaniel (Washington) and Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) are looking good and will compete for pitching time. Depending on the situation, Lexi Lewis (Washington) could also see time.”
Wallach said it’s a versatile staff.
“All of our pitchers have the ability to change speeds and location,” Wallach said. “We’ll mix things up, make the batters hit our pitch, and let the defense play. As long as everyone just does her job and doesn’t try to do too much, we have the ability to keep the scores down low.”
With Hanger in the circle, Wallach said Lewis, a state champion with Washington in 2021, gets the nod at first base. Washington defeated Rolla, the school of second baseman Sierra Spencer. Payton Robinson (Elsberry) will start at shortstop with Stutzman or Grace Mosley (Valley Park) at third.
In the garden, two veterans will draw starting assignments with Hillermann in center and Truitt in right. Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) will start in left field.
“If we remain healthy, we’ll put a very solid, intelligent defense out there,” Wallach said. “We understand that mistakes will happen. But defensively, our goal is not to eliminate mistakes, but minimize them.”
Wallach also feels the team can put pressure on opposing defenses.
“We’ve got some decent speed as well as hitting so we should be able to score some runs,” he said. “We’re always looking for the extra base; we just have to make good decisions on the run.”
Wallach feels everyone gets along well this season.
“An intangible this season could be team chemistry,” Wallach said. “We pretty much always have good chemistry but I think this group could be special. We work hard, have fun, and pick each other up.”
There will be a change to NJCAA Division II Region 16. Two more schools are joining this year. Moberly Area Community College and Missouri State University-West Plains join East Central, St. Louis Community College and Mineral Area College this year.
St. Louis, which received votes in the NJCAA Division II preseason national poll, will host the district tournament.
After the Arkansas trip, the Falcons stay on the road, playing at Lewis & Clark Community College March 1, and Shawnee Community College March 3, the Falcons host Southwestern Illinois College Monday, March 6. First pitch in the doubleheader is set for 2 p.m.
