Same scores, different outcomes.
Facing Southwestern Illinois College Monday, the East Central College soccer Falcons split the two games by identical scores.
East Central (6-3) won the men’s game, 6-0. SWIC took the women’s game, 6-0.
“The men’s team faced SWIC, who was clearly tired from playing Illinois Central the day before,” East Central Heac Coach Martin Clayes said. “However, our team took full advantage, moved the ball very well, and dominated the match from start to finish. It was a very professional performance, which should have us well prepared to face regional foe State Fair Saturday.”
East Central performed like orthodontists against SWIC with three players getting braces. Joao Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil), Joseph McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) and Mitchell Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) each scored twice in the 6-0 win over SWIC.
Foley and Jack Ridley (Perth, Scotland) each had one assist.
Bailey Hoehne (Pacific) played the first 75 minutes in goal, stopping four shots. Pierocarlo Previte (Nazaset, Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela) played the final 15 minutes to share the shutout.
In the women’s game, SWIC shut out the Falcons (2-7), 6-0. Statistics were not available.
“The women’s team faced nationally ranked SWIC and gave a good account of themselves,” Clayes said. “The positive attitude and development continues despite several tough matches against top teams.”