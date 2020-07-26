It’s staying put.
For the 11th year in a row, East Central College has won the Harold Oetting Award for having the best classroom performance by its student athletes in the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference.
“Our athletic department achievements may not have had some of the championship results this past year, but our student athletes will be winners in the future,” East Central Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff said. “Our student athletes transfer to four-year schools, graduate and successfully enter the workforce. Athletics are important for teaching life lessons and our student athletes gain an extra step to college completion after attending ECC.”
The individual honors included 17 NJCAA Academic All-American honors.
Mehrhoff noted that the students showed resilience to transition from classroom work to all-online classwork and the cancellation of the spring season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Making the NJCAA Academic All-American first team were:
• Kaylee Abney, softball, Owensville;
• Makayla Bevfoden, volleyball, Union;
• Gary Dunne, men’s soccer, St. Peters, Dublin, Ireland;
• Mallory Feldewerth, softball, Bowling Green;
• Arman Kovac, men’s soccer, Lindbergh;
• Donald Meyer, men’s soccer, Lutheran South;
• Nicole Roper, volleyball, Bloomfield; and
• Leonard Sowa, men’s soccer, Rudolf-Virchow-Oberschule, Berlin, Germany.
Making the second team were:
• Katie Gaus, softball, Canton;
• Dani Kimminau, softball, St. Francis Borgia Regional;
• Lily Warrick, volleyball, Bloomfield;
• Guy Baskerville, men’s soccer, Ravensbourne, London, England; and
• Kaylyn McKee, softball, Bowling Green.
Selected to the third team were:
• Stephen Akot, men’s soccer, Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands;
• Flavio Santi, men’s soccer, Christiano Furtado, Aracruz, Brazil;
• Maya Street, softball, Clopton; and
• Leslee Weddle, softball, Lebanon.
The criteria for Academic All-American status is a 4.0 GPA for first team, 3.8-3.99 for second team and 3.6-3.79 for third team.
The Academic All-Americans, along with 11 more athletes earned Academic All-Region honors for having a GPA of 3.25 or higher.
All-Region athletes were:
• Jacob Buhr, men’s soccer, Borgia;
• Tanner Graef, men’s soccer, Borgia;
• Sophie Parsons, volleyball, Rolla;
• Kaley Roper, volleyball, Bloomfield;
• Samantha Staab, volleyball, Mount Vernon;
• Mariah Vahlkamp, volleyball; Carlyle, Ill.;
• Mackenzie Altenthal, softball, Marble Hill;
• Jenna Crider, softball, Washington;
• Kaili Edler, softball, Northwest;
• Kristyn England, softball, Cuba; and
• Jordan Owens, softball, Northwest.
Four more athletes were awarded Academic All-MCCAC status for having GPAs of 3.0 or higher.
Honored were:
• Sierra Voiles, softball, Crocker;
• Madelyn Webb, softball, Wright City;
• Macey Morehead, volleyball, Saxony Lutheran;
• Gabriel Pires, men’s soccer, Centro Educacional Charles Darwin, Vitorio, Brazil.
All of the Academic All-American and All-Region athletes also received Academic All-Conference honors.