This year, the NJCAA Division II Region 16 men’s soccer championship will go through Union.
East Central College (7-3) edged State Fair Community College of Sedalia Saturday at Union Middle School, 2-1, to earn the top regional seed.
“The men’s team put in a very professional performance and should have won the match by a much larger margin,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “We dominated the run of play from first minute until the last minute, despite conceding a goal on a counter attack. We need to be more clinical in front of goal come playoff time.”
Playing at Union Middle School, the Falcons took the lead with a second half goal by Scott Peggie (Firrhill, Edinburgh, Scotland).
State Fair fought back to tie it on a goal in the 65th minute.
Pacific’s Jacob Sauvage gave East Central the winner in the 85th minute, finishing a pass from Joao Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) to put the Falcons ahead to stay.
Pacific’s Bailey Hoehne shut out the Roadrunners in the opening 45 minutes. Pierocarlo Previte (Nazaset, Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela) played in net in the second half. Hoehne made three saves, and Previte stopped two shots.
The Falcons play on the road Wednesday at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois. The women’s game starts at 3 p.m. The men’s game follows.
Women
In the women’s game, State Fair shut out the Falcons, 1-0.
East Central fell to 2-9 on the season with the loss.
“The women’s team played very well against a tough Region 16 opponent,” Clayes said. “The team defended astutely and also combined well in the midfield to ease pressure. Just lacked the finishing touch when needed. Eventually, State Fair pressure late in the second half proved too much, but after the last few performances, I’m sure nobody wants to face the Falcons in the Region 16 playoffs.”