East Central College has selected Martin Clayes to lead its men’s and women’s soccer teams for the 2020 season.
East Central announced the hiring Tuesday, following board approval Monday night.
Clayes will be the overall head coach of both teams. He follows Jay Mehrhoff as head coach of the men’s team and will head the inaugural women’s team. He started his full-time position Tuesday.
“I am excited to help start the women’s program and improving the men’s team, and hopefully winning regional titles,” Clayes told the ECC public relations department. “I am beginning to integrate into the college and I am looking forward to helping students, not only in soccer and academic pursuits, but in life.”
Mehrhoff remains the school’s athletic director and feels Clayes can be successful.
“His hopes are to elevate the women’s program to compete for the region title in the same way he feels the men’s program is ready to compete in the near future,” Mehrhoff said. “Coach Clayes has a very knowledgeable soccer mind along with a passion for the sport.”
Clayes is from Perth, Scotland, and has a lengthy coaching record. He most recently was the head coach for the St. Louis Community College men’s program. He led the Archers to the NJCAA Division I Region 16 title. St. Louis lost in the Central District championship to Illinois Central, 3-1.
Clayes was director of the Tulsa Soccer Club in 2018 and led Bacone College in 2017.
In 2014-16, Clayes was an assistant coach with the University of North Texas women’s team. That program won two conference titles and once qualified for the NCAA Tournament.
Previously, Clayes served as head coach at Westminster College in Fulton from 2010-13. He also has experience as a women’s assistant coach at Truman State University.
Clayes has served as a coach for two Premier Development League teams, the St. Louis Lions and Chicago Fire.
Clayes is a graduate of Truman State University and later earned a Master of Science in sports science from the United States Sports Academy.
He holds several coaching licenses, including a U.S. Soccer Federation A Licence, NSCAA, a USC director of coaching diploma, a goalkeeper coaching diploma, a Scottish Youth D License and an English Football Association of Fitness for Football certificate.
Information for this story was contributed by the East Central College public relations department.