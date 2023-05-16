While the baseball and softball seasons might be over for East Central College, the awards are still being collected.
Several players have received NJCAA Division II Region 16 honors
In baseball, East Central sophomore Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) was named the regional pitcher of the year.
Per NJCAA season stats, Kearbey, a lefty, went 6-3 with a 3.76 ERA over 64.2 innings. He allowed 64 hits and walked 18 while striking out 71. He threw three complete games.
The Falcons had two position players also make the all-region first team.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) were selected for the first-team outfield.
Terilli, a sophomore center fielder, batted .295 with nine doubles, one triple and one home run. He walked 17 times and stole nine bases. Terilli crossed the plate 22 times and drove in 28.
Orman, who usually played in left field, hit .333 with four home runs, 15 walks and four stolen bases. He scored 25 runs and drove in 24.
Making the second team were Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia), DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North), Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas), Billy Underwood (Helias) and Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone County).
Shannon, a sophomore who caught and played first base, hit .326 with seven doubles and one triple. He walked 15 times, stole eight bases, scored 25 runs and drove in 11.
Jennings, a freshman third baseman, batted .286 with four doubles and five home runs. He walked 10 times, stole two bases, scored 26 runs and drove in 28.
Colombo, a sophomore who played first base and outfield, batted .308 with four doubles and a home run. He walked 13 times, stole three bases, scored 13 runs and drove in 10.
DesHotels, a sophomore pitcher, went 2-4 with two complete games and a 4.80 ERA over 45 innings. He allowed 42 runs and 19 walks while striking out 45.
Underwood, a freshman, went 0-2 with a 5.02 ERA over 37.2 innings. He allowed 42 hits and 13 walks while striking out 26.
Steelman, a freshman, went 3-2 with one complete game and an 8.58 ERA. Over 28.1 innings, he allowed 37 hits and 19 walks while striking out 16.
Three Falcons were named to the defensive team. They were Terilli and sophomore Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Junior College) and sophomore Andy Hueste (Linn).
Leach played outfield and batted .267 with three doubles, two triples and a home run. He led the team with 22 stolen bases.
Hueste played in the middle infield, batting .362 with three doubles and one triple.
On the softball side, the Falcons had sophomore pitcher Taylor Hanger (Pacific) honored with first-team all-region status.
Hanger went 12-9 with a 3.79 ERA. Over 123.2 innings, she allowed 160 hits and 42 walks while striking out 80.
At the plate, Hanger batted .354 with six doubles, one triple and five home runs. She scored 18 times and drove in 21.
