East Central College’s volleyball Falcons reached double digits in wins Thursday by defeating Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC).
The Falcons (10-4) bounced back from a first-set loss to win in four, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 11, 2023 @ 6:23 pm
East Central College’s volleyball Falcons reached double digits in wins Thursday by defeating Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC).
The Falcons (10-4) bounced back from a first-set loss to win in four, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23.
Two Falcons recorded double-doubles in the match.
Abby Cowell (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) had 10 kills to go with 16 digs.
Jaidyn Collins (Lebanon) recorded15 assists with 10 digs.
Pacific’s Brenna Moore was the kills leader with 12. Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) closed with 11 kills.
Bailee Luttrell (Winona) posted five kills while Peyton Yarbrough (Epic Charter, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) was next with four and Erin Brooks (Pacific) had three.
Hali Naber (Belle), Katie Myers (Conway) and Rayne Van Reed (Warrenton) each had one kill.
Lexi Filkins (Lutheran South) led the defense with 32 digs. Luttrell was next with 17. Myers ended with eight, Yarbrough posted four, Coburn had three, Alyssa Bruce (Warrenton, Central Methodist University) and Moore each had two. Naber and Brooks added one dig apiece.
Coburn was the blocks leader with one solo and three assists.
Moore and Cowell each had one solo block Moore posted two assists and Cowell had one.
Brooks and Yarbrough each had one block assist.
Myers handed out 24 assists. Filkins added two.
Filkins served two aces. Coburn, Collins and Cowell each had one.
The Falcons play Saturday in Lee’s Summit against Metropolitan Community College.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.