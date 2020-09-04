Scoring three times in the opening inning, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights defeated Rolla in the Union Tournament championship game Saturday afternoon, 4-1.
“I was very proud of the girls,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “They came out ready to play. This is something we’ve been looking forward to every year.”
This marked the second consecutive year Borgia won the title.
“We make sure we put in the preseason work and we’re ready to start for this tournament,” Eggert said. “We always come out and do the best we can. We always want to come out as the champion.”
The win was a fitting birthday present for senior shortstop Katie Kopmann.
“I really wasn’t expecting it this year,” Kopmann said. “I’m really proud of what these girls did. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Borgia (3-0) hosted the final game after heavy rain hit Veterans Memorial Park in Union. Rolla (3-1) advanced after beating both Perryville and Francis Howell in its pool.
Borgia hit first after the coin flip and quickly put three runs on the board. It was more than enough for pitcher Abi Schmidt.
“I thought the three-run inning was the most important thing we did,” Schmidt said. “It really got us going and we got on top. That kept our momentum going for the rest of the game.”
Eggert agreed.
“That was huge,” Eggert said. “Any time you can come out and set the tone and put runs on the board and put the other team in their corner, that’s awesome. That’s what we want to do. We want to keep the pressure on them and keep being aggressive.”
Kopmann said that gave the team some breathing room.
“Getting on top always is important,” Kopmann said. “Once we got on top, that made it quite a lot easier to go through the game.”
The Lady Knights added another run in the third while Rolla scored its run in the bottom of the fourth. The Lady Bulldogs had the bases loaded multiple times and Borgia was able to escape the jam.
“I just tried to focus on the next pitch and try not to worry too much,” Schmidt said. “I wanted to let my defense work and have confidence in them. I wanted to get through the next out.”
Borgia outhit Rolla, 9-4, and both teams had one error.
Schmidt allowed one run on four hits and one hit batter while striking out six.
Mya Hillermann, Schmidt and Zoe Konys each had two hits in the game. Konys and Schmidt both doubled.
Haley Puetz hit a triple in the top of the first. Other hits were by Katie Kopmann and Elizabeth Sinnott.
Puetz, Amanda Dorpinghaus and Ashlyn Stout each walked.
Hillermann stole two bases.
Hillermann, Kopmann, Puetz and Catherine King scored once.
Sinnott, Puetz and Konys drove in one run apiece.
Kiera Chrisco had two of the Rolla hits, including a double. Mackenzie McCarter and Maycie Montgomery singled. Sierra Spencer was hit by a pitch.
McCarter scored the run and Reagan Ready posted the RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Zoey Barr and Chrisco each stole a base.
Spencer went 6.2 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks. She struck out six.
“Hopefully, this shows we can come out and compete and overcome any obstacle we experience,” Eggert said. “With all we saw over the past couple of days, we know we have to keep grinding, fighting and battling.”
Borgia is scheduled to return to action Tuesday at St. Dominic. That will be the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division opener. The Lady Knights host Tolton Catholic Thursday at 4:15 p.m.