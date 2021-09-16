Scoring four times in the first 13:15, the Union football Wildcats rolled to a 41-6 Four Rivers Conference victory at Sullivan Friday.
“It was a great first quarter, but we’ve got to put four quarters together,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “I’m not pleased with the way we played in the second quarter or the third quarter for that matter. We’ve got to execute at a high level, not just at the beginning but throughout all four quarters.”
The Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) surged to the lead on a trio of Liam Hughes’ passing touchdowns in the first quarter. Colton Morrow (33 yards), Ryan Ewald (30) and Kaden Motley (12) caught those passes.
The touchdown pass to Morrow came one play after Union’s Jake Russell recovered a Sullivan fumble on the opening kickoff.
It took 1:15 of the second quarter before Union made it 28-0 on a 35-yard run by Wyatt Birke and extra point by Luke Koch.
However, that’s where things went flat.
Both teams struggled to move the ball, and the half ended with Union still leading, 28-0.
In fact, most of the third quarter slipped by before the next score. This time, the host Eagles found the end zone on a two-yard run by quarterback Gabe Dace.
That seemed to bring Union back to life. Hughes hit Ewald for a 24-yard scoring pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. Midway through the fourth, Hughes completed his fifth passing touchdown, hitting Ryan Rapert for a 14-yard score with 6:41 to play.
Hughes, a junior, had his biggest passing night of the season, completing 26 of 40 attempts for 298 yards and five touchdowns.
For the season, Hughes has completed 53 of 76 attempts for 791 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Liam is doing a great job of taking care of the ball,” Grahl said. “We’ve got a ton of skill kids who can make plays. Right now, there’s a lot of responsibility to play with that much talent, but we expect a lot out of our guys. We don’t want to leave any plays out there. We want to be as close to perfect as we can. At points tonight, we were able to do that. At other points, we were far from it.”
Seven different players caught at least two passes.
Hayden Burke snagged eight passes for 64 yards.
Ewald caught five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Motley pulled in four passes for 35 yards and one touchdown.
Rapert had three catches for 31 yards and one touchdown.
Morrow had two receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown.
Wyatt Birke had two receptions for 13 yards, and Nick Birke caught two passes for 12 yards.
Union’s rushing leader was Dalton Voss, who lugged the ball 13 times for 58 yards.
Wyatt Birke had five carries for 41 yards and one touchdown.
Hughes kept the ball four times for 13 yards.
Burke ran once for eight yards, and Rapert had two carries for one yard.
“I was not pleased with how we ran the ball tonight,” Grahl said. “We were effective through the air, and the defense took another step forward. We’re going to watch the film and get better from this. I’m not disappointed, but there’s still a lot we can grow on and improve on before we play Pacific next week.”
Tanner Hall made four solo tackles with one assist.
Killian Cordia made three solo tackles with eight assists.
Morrow, Motley and Jayden Overschmidt each had three solo tackles.
Eli Bray had five assists to go with one tackle. Jonathan Martin and Brady Lause each had three assisted tackles. Martin had two solos, and Lause made one.
Cordia and Overschmidt both ended with one sack.
Luke Koch suffered a knee injury, but it didn’t seem to be serious after the game.
“Luke’s a warrior,” Grahl said. “He’s not going to let a sore knee slow him down.”
Sullivan’s statistics were not available at deadline.
Week 4
Last year, Union’s Week 4 matchup was one of the most exciting football games of the season.
Union edged Pacific in a shootout, 41-40.
Pacific (2-1, 1-0) is heading into this game after a similar contest in Week 3, a 52-47 victory over St. Clair.
Many of the stars from that night are back, as well as some extras.
In the game last year, Pacific’s Matt Austin ran 26 times for 151 yards, and quarterback Luke Meyer threw for 174 yards and ran for 52 more.
However, both were injured during the St. Clair game, and their status is not known for this Friday’s game.
Stepping into the void was Makai Parton, who ran 29 times for 375 yards and six touchdowns. Parton, who transferred back to Pacific from Lutheran North, also had 10 total tackles.
Grahl knows the game will be a tough one.
“Pacific has taken 1,000 steps forward under Coach (Paul) Day,” Grahl said. “He does a fantastic job with their program. They’re extremely strong. They’ve bought into the weight room, and it’s going to be another physical battle. We’re going to have to play better next week than we did tonight if we hope to come out with a win.”
Besides Four Rivers Conference implications, both teams are in Class 4 District 2. Currently, Union is second in the district with 51.33 points. Vashon (3-0, 57.17) leads the way.
Pacific is third with 38.67 points, 5.67 points ahead of Gateway.