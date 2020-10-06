An 11-0 lead proved insurmountable.
The De Soto softball Lady Dragons (3-14) built that lead on the way to a 12-2 home win against St. Clair (4-11) Wednesday.
De Soto opened with four runs in the first inning and added seven more runs in the third before gaining a final run in the fourth.
St. Clair pushed across its first run in the top of the fourth inning and added a second in the fifth.
The Lady Bulldogs had five hits, led by two singles from Madelyn Ruszala, who also scored a run.
Jess Bess doubled and walked.
Kaitlyn Janson and Gabby Marler each singled.
Current Smith scored and drove in a run.
Janson, Ruthie Cordia and Nicole Mutschler each reached on a walk.
Mutschler stole a base.
Emma Davis made a sacrifice bunt.
In the circle, Ruszala threw 2.2 innings and allowed 11 runs, seven earned, on 12 hits and two walks. She recorded two strikeouts.
Bess tossed 1.1 innings and allowed one unearned run.
St. Clair next plays Monday at Salem, starting at 4:30 p.m.