The Indians hit the 10-win milestone Wednesday.
Pacific improved to 10-4 on the boys basketball season with a 50-41 road victory at Winfield (9-4).
Winfield had won five of its last six games prior to Wednesday’s action.
Pacific went ahead early, 18-11, at the end of the first quarter, and improved that lead to 34-18 at halftime.
The Indians held a 42-32 advantage to end the third quarter.
Gavin Racer paced the Indians with 18 points.
Don’TA Harris was next with 10 points and 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Also scoring were Quin Blackburn (eight points), Gavin Bukowsky (six), Jack Meyer (six) and Jacob Sauvage (two).
Blackburn matched Harris’ rebound total with 10. Racer grabbed eight rebounds.
Other rebounders included Sauvage (four), Bukowsky (two), Casey (one) and Meyer (one).
Harris recorded three assists. Blackburn, Bukowsky and Sauvage were each credited with two assists. Devin Casey, Nick Iliff and Racer all made one assist.
Casey and Sauvage both made two steals. Blackburn, Bukowsky, Harris and Racer each stole one.
Blackburn posted three blocks. Harris blocked two.
Pacific concluded the week at home against Affton Friday. The Indians open play Tuesday at the Union Tournament against Lutheran South, starting at 7 p.m.