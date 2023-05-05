Scoring three times in the first 10 minutes, the Helias Lady Crusaders held on to defeat Union in girls soccer Monday in Jefferson City, 3-2.
Helias (10-7-1) grabbed the early advantage, but Union chipped back, getting a Sophia Helling goal to make it 3-1 at the intermission.
Helling netted another goal in the second half, but Union couldn’t get the tying goal and it ended at 3-2.
Jewelle Anderson and Addison Williford assisted on Helling’s goals. Ali Thwing stopped eight of 11 shots on goal.
Union hosts Marquette Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. before ending the week at home against Washington Friday. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. at Stierberger Stadium.