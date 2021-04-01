Scoring early and often, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights defeated St. Clair at home Monday, 5-1.
Borgia improved to 3-3 with the win. St. Clair dropped to 1-2.
“It was a very exciting game,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “I was happy to see the girls come out from the get-go ready to play. Sometimes, we have some slow starts in the first half or the second half. I thought both halves we started with some fire, and we were ready to go.”
St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said a near-accident on the bus on the way to the game shook his team.
“We weren’t focused on the game at all at the beginning of the game and gave up three early,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We had a pretty crazy situation on the bus on the way in, so I think that had us not focused on the game. We’ve got to come out ready to go and be more competitive.”
Just 3:14 into the game, the Lady Knights received a free kick from just over 30 yards out. Gretchen Overman delivered another shot into the net to put the Lady Knights on top.
“It’s nice to have someone we can rely on in a situation like that,” Severino said. “She thrives on those. She has done a very good job of taking advantage of those situations.”
Then it became the Lauren Dickhut hustle show. Just 55 seconds after Overman’s goal, Dickhut beat her defender on the left side and squeezed a shot between the St. Clair keeper and the near post.
Just 3:29 after that, Dickhut pounced on a free kick rebound to make it 3-0.
“She puts herself into good spots,” Severino said. “She works that sideline. She’s good with the ball on her feet and good in the open space. She did a good job of getting to those balls.”
Severino felt it was a great start.
“I think that shows their dedication and passion for the game,” Severino said. “They wanted to set a tone from the beginning.”
Recovering from the shock, St. Clair stiffened up defensively and went to work on offense. After Audrey Declue was fouled in the box, Kaitlyn Janson stepped up to convert the penalty kick with 26:17 to play in the half.
“We were down 3-0 seven minutes into the game,” Isgrig said. “For the rest of the first half, I thought we played pretty well. I thought we more than held our own and created some chances.”
That proved to be it for scoring in the opening 40 minutes.
Borgia went back to work early in the second half. Just 3:22 into the second half, Audrey Richardson made it 4-1 with the opening tally of the second half.
“She is a hustle player,” Severino said. “It was nice to see all of that hard work pay off. She works so hard up top.”
From there, play stabilized.
Borgia’s final goal came with 21:50 to play. Sarah Pisarek stepped up and buried a penalty kick to make it 5-1.
“Once again, Sarah hit her PK,” Severino said. “She stays composed in those situations, and we can rely on her.”
Another Borgia shot by Alliyah Thanawalla hit the crossbar.
Hayle Kromer, Overman and Thanawalla recorded assists in the game. Madison Lammert made seven saves in goal for Borgia.
Joey Jesionowski was in goal for the Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair had a chance to close the gap, but a penalty kick with 17:08 to play hit the right post and bounced out.
“The second half, I thought we played pretty decent,” Isgrig said. “Their fourth goal was a good one by Richardson. Our goalie did a good job coming out on the play. Joey made a save before the fifth one, but we had a hand ball after that.”
Isgrig said it’s a learning process.
“We’ve got to keep playing games,” Isgrig said. “We’ve got to keep getting better. I think we’ll be pretty good by the end of the season, but we have to come out ready to go.”