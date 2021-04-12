Sullivan left with all the best hardware Thursday.
In addition to winning the team title at the Salem Tournament with a score of 372, the golf Eagles were led by the top individual golfer on the day, Kaleb White, who shot an 84.
St. James placed second in the tournament with 383 strokes. Dixon placed third at 398 strokes with St. Clair fourth at 431 and Cabool fifth at 452.
Other competing teams included Houston (460), Cuba (477), Salem (481), Licking (537) and Mountain Grove (549).
White birdied on the par-5 No. 9 hole on his way to leading the field at 12 above par.
Dixon’s Alex Easterling was the runner-up with a round of 90.
Cuba’s Brining Mulkey and St. James’ Harrison Janes tied for third with 92 strokes apiece.
Sullivan’s Jordan Woodcock placed fifth with a score of 93.
Sullivan’s Logan Watters and St. James’ Hunter Redburn tied for sixth overall with 94 strokes each.
St. Clair’s Ryan Bozada tied with St. James’ Wilson McDaniel for eighth place with 97 strokes.
Dixon’s Ty Goforth rounded out the top 10 with his round of 98.
Charlie Lohden (101) and Luke Todd (111) also contributed to the Sullivan win.
Backing Bozada for the Bulldogs were Hayden Johnson (100), Nate Zoeffel (109) and Erik Kennedy (125).
“This was Hayden Johnson and Nate Loeffel’s first-ever tournament,” St. Clair Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “(I’m) proud of how they played.”
St. Clair next tees off Tuesday at Hermann in a Four Rivers Conference tri-meet that will also include Union at 4 p.m.