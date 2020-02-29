Can the Sullivan basketball Eagles hoist a district championship trophy in Union for the second year in a row?
Play in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament begins Saturday in Union.
Sullivan (12-11) advanced all the way to the Class 4 state quarterfinals last season, but graduated the majority of that roster.
However, the Eagles still played their way to the No. 1 seed in the district this season.
Sullivan has beaten every other team in the district during the regular season save Rolla, which the Eagles did not play.
Salem (14-11) holds the No. 2 seed, primarily on the virtue of three head-to-head wins against the No. 3 seed, St. Clair, during the regular season.
Both the Eagles and Tigers hold first-round byes.
St. Clair (13-12) looks to earn a fourth and final try at knocking off Salem in the semifinals Tuesday. However, to get that chance, the Bulldogs first have to go through the No. 6 seed, Union (4-20).
The Bulldogs already defeated Union once, doing so in St. Clair’s home finale Feb. 21, 51-37.
St. Clair and Union tip off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The other opening-round game Saturday at 4 p.m. pits the No. 4 seed, Rolla (9-15) against Owensville (9-15). The winner of that game will play Sullivan Tuesday at 5:30, followed by Salem’s semifinal at 7 p.m.
Rolla was the district runner-up last season, but has not fared well against area teams this year, losing to Pacific in overtime Dec. 13 and giving Union its first win of the season Jan. 3.
In two meetings with Salem, Rolla and the Tigers split the results with Rolla winning in December, 74-42, but Salem got revenge at the St. James Tournament the following month, 85-68.